UrduPoint.com

Faisal Javed Lauded Women's Positive Role In Society: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 01:24 PM

Faisal Javed lauded women's positive role in society: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Saturday endorsed upon the positive role of prominent women in the politics and their active participation in every field of life in the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Saturday endorsed upon the positive role of prominent women in the politics and their active participation in every field of life in the society.

Talking to ptv news he said women are playing very positive role in the incumbent government, which will be a guarantee of prosperous Pakistan.

He said PTI with the passage of time, introduced new ways of doing politics and innovations which impacted on youths and women and compelled them to take part in country politics.

He stressed for promotion of women's role in every walks of like and needed to be highlighted women' role in media.

He lauded the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting right direction of country and his relentless efforts to make country economically strong.

Faisal Javed while talking about the journey of party and his affiliation said that PM Imran Khan is a brave leader and conducted many public gathering since 90's and form government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 general election.

He criticized those politicians who were doing power politics rather than to serve masses irrespectively, consistency was key to growth and success, he added.

He said while talking about his life, that Imran Khan endorsed him everywhere especially in social life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Media Government PTV Election 2018

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 19,492 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 19,492 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

22 minutes ago
 32,000 doses of vaccine given in Peshawar in one d ..

32,000 doses of vaccine given in Peshawar in one day, says Health Minister

22 minutes ago
 Two Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Territorial Water ..

Two Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Territorial Waters Near Disputed Senkaku Island ..

22 minutes ago
 Hashish recovered, two arrested in peshawar

Hashish recovered, two arrested in peshawar

22 minutes ago
 Sindh all universities will reopen on August 30

Sindh all universities will reopen on August 30

40 minutes ago
 Nine brick-kilns sealed in Sargodha

Nine brick-kilns sealed in Sargodha

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.