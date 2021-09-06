Faisal Javed Pays A Glowing Tribute To Martyrs, Their Families
Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the Martyrs and their families who have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding our nation.
In a tweet, he said "all our gratitude to the brave men and women who defend our great country,".