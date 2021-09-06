UrduPoint.com

Faisal Javed Pays A Glowing Tribute To Martyrs, Their Families

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 12:50 PM

Faisal Javed pays a glowing tribute to Martyrs, their families

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the Martyrs and their families who have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding our nation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :

In a tweet, he said "all our gratitude to the brave men and women who defend our great country,".

