Faisal Javed pays a glowing tribute to Martyrs, their families

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the Martyrs and their families who have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding our nation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the Martyrs and their families who have given countless sacrifices for safeguarding our nation.

In a tweet, he said "all our gratitude to the brave men and women who defend our great country,".