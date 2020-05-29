Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday paid glowing tribute to soldiers and said,"A salute to armed forces for their unprecedented contribution towards world's peace"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday paid glowing tribute to soldiers and said,"A salute to armed forces for their unprecedented contribution towards world's peace".

In a statement, he said that "Whole nation is proud of them for the remarkable role rendering invaluable sacrifices of our brave soldiers - Ghazis and Martyrs for peace." He said that UN Peace Keepers Day Theme for this year's was "Women in Peace Keeping", adding that Pakistani women peace keepers made invaluable contributions towards peace.

"Passion and commitment of brave and patriotic Pakistanis is strong" he said, adding that "Hats off to them for their role in maintaining peace across the globe".