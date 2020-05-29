UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Javed Pays Glowing Tribute To Armed Forces Towards World's Peace

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:37 PM

Faisal Javed pays glowing tribute to armed forces towards world's peace

Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday paid glowing tribute to soldiers and said,"A salute to armed forces for their unprecedented contribution towards world's peace"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday paid glowing tribute to soldiers and said,"A salute to armed forces for their unprecedented contribution towards world's peace".

In a statement, he said that "Whole nation is proud of them for the remarkable role rendering invaluable sacrifices of our brave soldiers - Ghazis and Martyrs for peace." He said that UN Peace Keepers Day Theme for this year's was "Women in Peace Keeping", adding that Pakistani women peace keepers made invaluable contributions towards peace.

"Passion and commitment of brave and patriotic Pakistanis is strong" he said, adding that "Hats off to them for their role in maintaining peace across the globe".

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Women

Recent Stories

Nida Yasir and her husband Yasir Nawaz test positi ..

12 minutes ago

Estimated 12% of UK Immigration Staff Had COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's economy shrank 8.2 pc in Q1: government

4 minutes ago

US consumption dove 13.6% in April amid virus lock ..

4 minutes ago

60,000 bags of hoarded wheat was seized in Jhang

4 minutes ago

Afghan Defense Ministry Says Taliban Killed 14 Afg ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.