Faisal Javed Pays Glowing Tribute To Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:23 PM

Faisal Javed pays glowing tribute to woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to the woman in connection with the "International Woman Day", saying their participation in every field of life is inevitable for country's progress, prosperity and development.

After passage of resolution in Senate session, he said that practical steps are needed for ensuring equal rights to women.

Woman from nobel families always avoid to take part in political gatherings however Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) takes the credit to bring woman in main stream and giving them representation at every important forum.

He said that many woman came into Parliamentary politics and even Cabinet is trust they posed on PTI.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has prioritized Ehsaas Programm as maximum funds was allocated to support women.

He said that government has also initiated health insurance card program under which 10 lac treatment assistance was being provided to each family.

He said that the project was successfully implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and work underway in Punjab province to facilitate each family with free health treatment.

