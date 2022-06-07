Faisal Javed, Pervaiz Khattak given interim bails

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The lower courts here on Tuesday granted interim bails to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders Pervaiz Khattak and Faisal Javed in various cases pertaining vandalizing the public property during long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the case seeking pre-arrest bails of the petitioners in FIRs registered with Police Station Kohsar and Police Station Golra.

The court approved the interim bails against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 each and sought case record from the police.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till June 20.

Meanwhile, Faisal Javed appeared before the court District and Session Judge Arshad Mehmood Jasra. The court granted him bail in an FIR registered by Koral Police Station. The same court granted bail to Pervaiz Khattak till June 13, in another case registered by Police Station Barakaho. The court instructed the accused to also joined the investigation process.