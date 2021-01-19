UrduPoint.com
Faisal Javed Terms PDM Protest Another Attempt To Seek NRO

19th January 2021

Faisal Javed terms PDM protest another attempt to seek NRO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday termed the protest being held by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)outside the ECP office another attempt to seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government.

Senator Faisal, in a tweet, said the opposition parties had not submitted details of foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), while the PTI had provided the record of 40,000 donors, besides audited accounts.

