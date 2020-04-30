Faisal Javed urges opposition to avoid playing politics on national issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed Thursday said that all political parties endorsed and passed the 18th amendment in the Parliament through consensus for interest of the country.

The opposition parties should avoid playing politics on national issues, he said, adding there was no harm if all the political parties would have to hold a debate on 18th amendment to address the issues related to financial discipline and national economy.

Talking to ptv news channel, he asked the opposition parties to show political maturity while giving statements about the government and refrain from undue criticism .

" The provinces rather than looking towards to the centre should devise their own mechanism and sit with the centre to review the whole process which will definitely benefit all the provinces," he added.

He said the parties launching criticism against the Federal government amid coronavirus pandemic had no solid plan to deal with it.

The federal government was trying utmost to tackle the challenge and saved many lives even with limited resources, he mentioned.

The nation including all political parties needed unity to overcome the pandemic, adding " I appreciate the role of doctors, paramedical staff, media and welfare organisations for playing key role in the battle against coronavirus."The government was facing many challenges and trying its level best to facilitate the maximum deserving people in the challenging situation, he added.

The government with coordination and cooperation of all stakeholders would be come out of COVID-19 crises, he hoped.