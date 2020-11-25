UrduPoint.com
Faisal Javed Vows To End Violence Against Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:33 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan Wednesday said that the PTI government was vigorously working to ensure implementation of laws regarding women's rights and assured anti-rape ordinance would be effectively implemented in the countr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Javed Khan Wednesday said that the PTI government was vigorously working to ensure implementation of laws regarding women's rights and assured anti-rape ordinance would be effectively implemented in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Javed said, today, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, he reaffirmed his government's commitment to end gender-based violence and community-based organizations was working tirelessly to bring about changes in women related laws.

He said there would be no gender discrimination and any political interference would not be tolerated anymore and all rape related cases would be solved with transparent manner.

He stressed there was need to empower the women socially, culturally and economically, adding that the government was taking appropriate measures to ensure implementation of all the laws in letter and spirit.

He said that crime control and improving the conviction rate was one of the major challenge in country where mostly murder, kidnapping, robbery and rape cases were disappointing, however, stricter punishments will be introduced to prevent child sexual abuse in Pakistan.

He said the government has been introducing a comprehensive anti-rape ordinance 2020 which would be further improved and implement strict laws for women rights protection.

"Those who support such monsters must also be given exemplary punishment," the senator said.

"Many cases of sexual abuse go unreported but we have to ensure the children and women who are subjected to rape are provided justice, he added.

