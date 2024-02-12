Faisal Karim Kundi condemns firing on PPP rally

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemning the incident of firing on the PPP rally have called for the arrest of the attackers at the earliest.

In a statement, he said that the tragic incident of firing on the PPP rally in Dera Ismail Khan is deeply regrettable and vowed that the perpetrators of this cowardly act would be brought to justice soon.

He said the People's Party would be forced to protest if suspects were not arrested.

However, Faisal Karim Kundi said that both the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Regional Police Officer(RPO) had assured the immediate arrest of the suspects.

He said that opponents were perturbed by the progress of the People's Party and a peaceful rally in the Bhud area of Dera Ismail Khan was targeted when supporters were on their way to congratulate and celebrate the electoral victory of his brother Ahmad Kundi on winning provincial assembly seat during the general elections on Feb 8.

During the tragic incident, three friends had been martyred and five wounded in the firing, he said.