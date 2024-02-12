Faisal Karim Kundi Condemns Firing On PPP Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemning the incident of firing on the PPP rally have called for the arrest of the attackers at the earliest.
In a statement, he said that the tragic incident of firing on the PPP rally in Dera Ismail Khan is deeply regrettable and vowed that the perpetrators of this cowardly act would be brought to justice soon.
He said the People's Party would be forced to protest if suspects were not arrested.
However, Faisal Karim Kundi said that both the IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Regional Police Officer(RPO) had assured the immediate arrest of the suspects.
He said that opponents were perturbed by the progress of the People's Party and a peaceful rally in the Bhud area of Dera Ismail Khan was targeted when supporters were on their way to congratulate and celebrate the electoral victory of his brother Ahmad Kundi on winning provincial assembly seat during the general elections on Feb 8.
During the tragic incident, three friends had been martyred and five wounded in the firing, he said.
Recent Stories
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA fines against food adulteration8 minutes ago
-
Shah Faisal mosque to be renovated: Gohar Ejaz18 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 service handles 157 emergencies last week18 minutes ago
-
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing21 minutes ago
-
Int'l scholars present research papers on maternal, neonatal diseases27 minutes ago
-
AJK Police to be Modernized with Latest Technology28 minutes ago
-
SZABIST Larkana campus to hold its 18th Annual Convocation28 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad34 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO visit fire victims’ family38 minutes ago
-
World Radio Day to be observed on Feb 1358 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ali Shah pays homage to Asma Jahangir58 minutes ago
-
Man kills mother1 hour ago