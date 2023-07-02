Open Menu

Faisal Karim Kundi Condemons Desecration Of Holy Quran In Sweden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 12:30 AM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the incident of burning the Holy Quran in Sweden and described it as a despicable act.

"Such incidents come under the category of global terrorism which is a threat to global peace," he said while reacting over the heinous act of public burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement, he said that the Pakistani government and the country's Foreign Minister would apprise the international community of the Muslim Ummah's sentiments about this abhorrent incident.

He said the Islamic world was saddened by this disgraceful incident and looked at this act of European citizens with concern.

