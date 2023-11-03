Open Menu

Faisal Karim Kundi Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In D.I Khan Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Faisal Karim Kundi expresses grief over loss of lives in D.I Khan blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Central Secretary of Information, for the Pakistan People's Party, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed deep grief and strong condemnation over the tragic bombing incident in Dera Ismail Khan.

In a statement, he acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the citizens of Dera Ismail Khan and the dedicated police personnel who have been at the forefront of countering terrorism.

He stressed that terrorists and their collaborators should not be granted any leniency and must be brought to justice.

He said that it is the responsibility of the state to take decisive actions against those who shed the blood of innocent civilians and security forces.

