Federal Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party(PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday underlined the need for putting aside differences to work together for ensuring the district's uplift

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):Federal Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party(PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday underlined the need for putting aside differences to work together for ensuring the district's uplift.

He expressed these views during his visit to Paharpur Bar Complex where he handed over a cheque of Rs0.8 million grant to its President Nazir Niazi Advocate.

Referring to politicking at the local level, Faisal Kundi felt no problem in being in alliance with others to achieve the socio-economic development of the district, which was situated at the key geo-strategic location of the country.

He also said that all state institutions should work within their respective domains by discharging their responsibilities according to the Constitution to ensure political stability and promote democracy in the country.

He said that visits of Chinese and Afghan foreign ministers to Pakistan at the invitation of the Foreign Minister and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would have a positive impact as far as the socio-economic development of the region was concerned.

He alleged that Indian media and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were pursuing the same manifesto on the occasion of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and added their anti-Pakistan role was regrettable.

He said that effective measures would be taken for the provision of facilities to the Paharpur Tehsil and added that he would play his role in establishing a sub-campus of Gomal University in the area which has been a long-standing demand of the residents.

He asked the lawyers and tehsil nazim and political leadership of the area to meet the vice chancellor of Gomal University for that purpose and assured them of his full cooperation at higher forums in Peshawar and Islamabad.

He also highlighted the importance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said it would bring socio-economic development to the region.

Faisal Kundi said that he would make efforts to establish the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) office in Paniyala Tehsil, adding that the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) office was also being established.

He informed that Dera Ismail Khan had been included in a pilot programme under which beneficiaries were being given the option of withdrawing money from retailers or directly into their bank accounts.

He said two banks had been included in the pilot project and later, the facility would be provided in all the banks affiliated with State Bank.

He said offices of several departments were shifted from D.I Khan but after hectic efforts, several of those offices, including the Press Information Department(PID), Pakistan Television(PTV) and Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) were restored.

He said efforts were also underway to open a zonal office of the National Bank zonal.

Kundi said that the Chashma Lift Canal project would be inaugurated soon while currently, Wapda was busy resolving issues pertaining to its design.

He stressed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in national resources and produced the cheapest electricity, but regrettably, it was given the same at expensive rates.

Similarly, Kundi said that KP was producing natural gas in abundance, but one of the major cities of Dera Ismail Khan was facing gas load shedding which was a violation of the Constitution.

He said two locations were being considered for the airport in Dera Ismail Khan, whether it should be at Shorkot or near Yarik.

He also highlighted the role of the lawyers' community in national development and said that they were contributing valuable services for the prosperity of society.

President Paharpur Bar Association Nazar Advocate expressed gratitude on behalf of the lawyers' community to Faisal Karim Kundi for the provision of the grant.

He also underlined the need for taking measures to resolve problems being faced by the lawyers community of the Tehsil.

Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N(PML-N) Rehan Malik Advocate appreciated the efforts of Faisal Karim Kundi for developing and resolving issues of the D.I Khan region.

Tehsil Nazim Paharpur Makhdoomzada Syed Altaf Hussain Shah and District President of PPP Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap said that solid measures would be taken for resolving problems highlighted by the Bar and those faced by residents of the Tehsil.