Faisal Karim Kundi Inaugurates BISP Dynamic Survey Center

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurates BISP Dynamic Survey Center

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) ::Central Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi along with other party leaders Sunday inaugurated BISP Dynamic Survey Center in Talash, Blambat and Khal, Dir Lower.

Provincial President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Divisional President Malik Azmat Khan, District President Mahmood Zaib Khan, Former Provincial Minister Muzaffar Syed, Former Senator Ahmed Hasan Khan, Alamzeib Advocate, Ex-MPA Muhammad Zamin, Malik Barkat Khan and others spoke.

Kundi while addressing the participants said that he will ensure the provision of rights to citizens of Malakand division.

He said a new survey of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has been started in which the number of beneficiaries will be increased.

