Faisal Karim Kundi Meets With Governor Punjab
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday met with Punjab Governor, Sardar Salim Haider Khan and discussed matters of mutual interest.
Both the governors exchanged pleasantries and congratulated each other on assuming new responsibilities.
They both reiterated to further improve relations between two provinces and play role for country’s development and progress , said press release issued here.
Various matters including promotion of higher education, enhancing of trade and business activities were also discussed in the meeting.
Sardar Salim Haider and Faisal Karim also agreed to take steps for creating platform for people of both provinces to take benefits of mutual experience.
