Faisal Karim Kundi stresses unity for achieving Saraiki province

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday stressed the need for forging unity among all the stakeholders to achieve Saraiki province.

He was addressing as the chief guest at the 8th 'Annual Azeem Saraikistan Talent Award Show-2025' organized by the Saraikistan Students Movement (SSM) and Saraiki Youth Parliament Dera Ismail Khan, held here at the Gomal University's Auditorium Hall.

The governor said the Saraiki language was the most widely spoken language in the country, used extensively across all four provinces of the country.

He resolved that the PPP would continue to stand with the Seraiki brothers and sisters to resolve their issues.

He emphasized the need for unity to achieve the creation of a Saraiki province and expressed disappointment that the parliamentarians who secured votes in the name of the Saraiki province in the 2018 elections did not raise the issue effectively in the parliament.

He highlighted the efforts of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which had already passed a resolution in both national and provincial assemblies in favor of the Saraiki province.

Faisal Karim Kundi stated that PPP had not only advocated for the rights of the Seraiki people but has also taken significant steps to lift the ban on student unions.

He said that PPP leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as Ahmed Karim Kundi and Ihsan Khan Miankhel, had already presented a resolution in the provincial assembly on this matter.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman of the National Assembly Committee for Defense, Fatehullah Khan Miankhel, called Gomal University a great gift from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, acknowledging the university’s significant role in the region’s development.

He also opposed turning educational institutions into political battlegrounds and condemned the provincial government’s move to impose a 45% tax on landowners.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, MNA Fatahullah Khan Miankhel, PPP leader Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap along with faculty members, awarded shields to students for their outstanding achievements.

The students also presented poetry and tableau in Saraiki, which added to the event’s cultural vibrancy.