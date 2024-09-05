Faisal Karim Kundi urges graduates to lead Pakistan’s development at Hazara University convocation

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Thursday called upon the country’s educated and research-equipped youth to spearhead Pakistan’s journey out of darkness. He expressed these views while addressing the 14th Annual Convocation of Hazara University Mansehra.
Kundi highlighted the importance of applying university-acquired knowledge and experience to drive national development, prosperity, and improvement.
In his address, the Governor emphasized the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the world, urging students to develop AI skills to uncover new opportunities for national progress. He stressed the need for Pakistani universities to update their educational programs in line with global technological advancements, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to excel in their fields.
Kundi encouraged the graduates to demonstrate exemplary character and ethics, not only within their families but also for the nation and society.
He reminded them of the significant efforts and resources their parents had invested in their education and urged them to fulfill their parents’ dreams by becoming beneficial members of society.
Earlier, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohsin Nawaz expressed gratitude to the Governor for his presence and provided an overview of the university’s Annual Review Report for 2023. Dr. Nawaz updated the participants on various educational, research, administrative, and developmental projects undertaken by the university.
During the convocation, degrees were conferred upon over 600 graduates across various academic disciplines, including BS, MPhil, and PhD programs, spanning Spring 2022 to Fall 2023 and Fall 2020 to Spring 2024.
Additionally, 90 gold medals were awarded. The ceremony was attended by the graduates' families, educational, social, and political figures, public representatives, and local dignitaries.
