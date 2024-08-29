Faisal Karim Kundi visits Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman shrine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday visited the Shrine

of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman on Thursday.

During his visit, the governor laid a floral wreath and a ceremonial Chadar over

the shrine.

He also prayed for prosperity, development and progress of the country.