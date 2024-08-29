Faisal Karim Kundi Visits Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman Shrine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday visited the Shrine
of Hazrat Bibi Pak Daman on Thursday.
During his visit, the governor laid a floral wreath and a ceremonial Chadar over
the shrine.
He also prayed for prosperity, development and progress of the country.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policeman martyred, two injured in operation against bandits in Katcha Areas2 minutes ago
-
Cyber terrorism case: LHC grants 10-day protective bail to Aliya Hamza12 minutes ago
-
Street Football Children team Pakistan's pride; Rana Mashhood32 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders pay tribute to Syed Ali Gilani on martyrdom anniversary32 minutes ago
-
PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP42 minutes ago
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service42 minutes ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders42 minutes ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR42 minutes ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan52 minutes ago
-
CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab1 hour ago
-
PHSA arranges seminar on stress management1 hour ago
-
KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved1 hour ago