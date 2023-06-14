Faisal Kundi arrives at sit-in protest of WSSC employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday arrived at the protest sit-in of the employees of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) and assured them that he would take their issue before the authorities concerned.

The state minister listened to the problems from the leaders of protesting employees who were demonstrating sit in protest against the non-payment of their salaries for the last five months. He expressed his serious concern about the problems of WSSC employees not being resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, the state minister said that he would convey the case of WSSC employees to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and provincial government.

He said that the WSSC employees would be helped in all possible ways beyond their political affiliations, adding, all the relevant authorities including KP Governor, CM, Provincial Minister for local government would be approached to resolve the issues of WSSC employees.

He mentioned that the Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) was a profitable institution when it was working in a four-room office.

Kundi said the matter should be investigated that why this institution was facing from financial crisis and not paying salaries to its employees as there were number of commercial shops and plazas owned by this institution, adding, the strict indiscriminate action should be taken against the responsible whether it was a politician or officer of the department.

He said it were politicians who used TMA and Gomal University for recruitments of Class-IV for political gains and today as a result both the institutions were facing financial crisis and unable to pay the pensions and salaries to their employees.

The tradition of using the institutions for political appointments should have to be changed now, Kundi said.

It is worth mentioning here that over 400 employees of WSSC Dera Ismail Khan staged a sit-in protest near old Fruit and Vegitable market against the non-payment of their salaries for the last five months. If the strike continues till Eid-ul-Azha, the cleanliness situation of the city would be worsened.

On this occasion, Markazi Anjuman Tajran President Sohail Azmi, Laborers Leader Muhammad Ayub Lal Badshah, City President Seth Fazlur Rehman Baloch, Ahsan Iqbal and President of Cleanliness staff Union Hayat informed the minister about their problems and difficulties.