Faisal Kundi condemns attack on Zhob Garrison

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday condemned the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison.

In a statement, the state minister expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel in the attack.

He said the security forces failed the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison as they always made the country proud by foiling such coward attacks.

The security personnel martyred in the attack were the pride of the nation, he said and added the entire nation was praying for those who got injured in the attack.

"Pakistan's security forces are playing a proud role in the defense of the country," Faisal Kundi said.

He said the terrorists were enemies of islam and the country as well, their ambitions have always been thwarted by the security forces of Pakistan.