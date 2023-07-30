Open Menu

Faisal Kundi Condemns Blast In Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Faisal Kundi condemns blast in Bajaur

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the blast in Bajaur which resulted in the loss of precious lives.

The Bajaur blast is the handiwork of anti-Islam, Pakistan and anti-democracy forces, Kundi said.

The explosion in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) worker convention is very sad, said Kundi adding People's Party is deeply saddened by the loss of human lives in the Bajaur blast.

He said People's Party workers should immediately participate in relief activities and provide blood donations to the injured.

The entire nation has to unite and make a final struggle against the anti-national forces, Kundi said.

The Minister expressed his profound condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries in the blast.

