Open Menu

Faisal Kundi Condoles Of Demise Of Liaqat Shabab

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Faisal Kundi condoles of demise of Liaqat Shabab

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed his condolence over the sad demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Peshawar Division President Liaqat Shabab.

In a condolence message, the state minister said the death of Liaqat Shabab was very tragic. He said the party and social services of the deceased were commendable.

Faisal Kundi, who is also the Central Information Secretary of the PPP, said "The PPP was deprived of a hard worker and leader with the death of Liaqat Shabab.

" The services of Liaqat Shabab for the party would be remembered for a long, he said.

He said the party workers not only from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but from across the country were saddened by the death of Liaqat Shabab.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Liaquat Shabab, former Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, passed away earlier today due to cardiac arrest in Peshawar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Center receives delegation from Thailand to discuss ways ..

29 seconds ago
 Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Me ..

Dubai Press Club receives delegation from China Media Group

15 minutes ago
 Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arreste ..

Mastermind of May 9 violent acts should be arrested: Javed Latif

58 minutes ago
 Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

3 hours ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

4 hours ago
Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

14 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

14 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan