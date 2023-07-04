Faisal Kundi condoles of demise of Liaqat Shabab

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed his condolence over the sad demise of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Peshawar Division President Liaqat Shabab.

In a condolence message, the state minister said the death of Liaqat Shabab was very tragic. He said the party and social services of the deceased were commendable.

Faisal Kundi, who is also the Central Information Secretary of the PPP, said "The PPP was deprived of a hard worker and leader with the death of Liaqat Shabab.

" The services of Liaqat Shabab for the party would be remembered for a long, he said.

He said the party workers not only from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but from across the country were saddened by the death of Liaqat Shabab.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Liaquat Shabab, former Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation, passed away earlier today due to cardiac arrest in Peshawar.