UrduPoint.com

Faisal Kundi Condoles The Death Of Raja Akhtar Ali

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Faisal Kundi condoles the death of Raja Akhtar Ali

Special Assistant to the prime minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the house of Raja Akhtar Ali (late), President of Central Traders Association and PML-N Provincial Vice President in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and offered his condolence to his family

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the prime minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the house of Raja Akhtar Ali (late), President of Central Traders Association and PML-N Provincial Vice President in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and offered his condolence to his family.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also central information secretary of Paksitan People's Party (PPP), while speaking on this occasion said that Raja Akhtar Ali's services to politics and the region will always be remembered.

He said Raja Akhtar Ali always played an exemplary role not only for welfare of traders but also for the peace and religious harmony in the region.

The special assistant offered the condolence to Raja Akhtar Ali's brother Raja Ryasat Ali and sons Raja Omair and Raja Fahad here at Raja House.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

On this occasion, Raja Anwar Ali, PML-N district president Rehan Malik, PPP Secretary Information Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid, Chaudhry Rafique and others were also present.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Anwar Ali Faisal Karim Kundi Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Aibak Polo Cup: FG/Din, Newage Cables/Master Paint ..

Aibak Polo Cup: FG/Din, Newage Cables/Master Paints record wins

1 minute ago
 Global Crisis Prompts World to Develop Nuclear Ene ..

Global Crisis Prompts World to Develop Nuclear Energy, Reach Net-Zero by 2050 - ..

2 minutes ago
 Economic stability, relief to the poor top priorit ..

Economic stability, relief to the poor top priority: Punjab governor

2 minutes ago
 PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia ..

PM, FM condole loss of precious lives in Indonesia earthquake

1 hour ago
 117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medica ..

117 MBBS doctors to receive degree in Gomal Medical College's 4th convocation

1 hour ago
 Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at Wor ..

Poland's Szczesny backs Lewandowski to fire at World Cup

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.