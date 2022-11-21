Faisal Kundi condoles the death of Raja Akhtar Ali

Special Assistant to the prime minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the house of Raja Akhtar Ali (late), President of Central Traders Association and PML-N Provincial Vice President in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and offered his condolence to his family

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the prime minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the house of Raja Akhtar Ali (late), President of Central Traders Association and PML-N Provincial Vice President in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and offered his condolence to his family.

Faisal Karim Kundi, who is also central information secretary of Paksitan People's Party (PPP), while speaking on this occasion said that Raja Akhtar Ali's services to politics and the region will always be remembered.

He said Raja Akhtar Ali always played an exemplary role not only for welfare of traders but also for the peace and religious harmony in the region.

The special assistant offered the condolence to Raja Akhtar Ali's brother Raja Ryasat Ali and sons Raja Omair and Raja Fahad here at Raja House.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

On this occasion, Raja Anwar Ali, PML-N district president Rehan Malik, PPP Secretary Information Chaudhry Muhammad Khalid, Chaudhry Rafique and others were also present.