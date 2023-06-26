Open Menu

Faisal Kundi Demands Passport Counters At Tehsil Level In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday demanded of the authorities concerned the establishment of passport counters at Tehsil levels in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a press release issued here, the state minister also wrote a letter to the Minister for Interior, appreciating the decision of the Interior Ministry of setting up counters for issuing passports at several NADRA centres in the country.

He paid tribute to the interior minister in this regard and termed it a people-friendly initiative.

Faisal Kundi demanded that this laudable facility should also be provided to the residents of far-flung areas of Dera Ismail Khan.

He said the facility of passport processing counters should be provided at NADRA centres in Tehsils Daraban, Paroa, Kulachi and Paharpur.

Faisal Karim Kundi demanded of the Interior Minister to direct the Director General of Immigration and Passport Yawar Hussain for taking special measures in this regard.

