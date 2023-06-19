Faisal Kundi expresses grief over Greece boat tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety on Monday expressed grief over Greece boat tragedy which reportedly killed many Pakistani citizens.

In a statement issued here, Faisal Kundi, who is also Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary said the incident was not only a painful tragedy but also a moment of worry for all.

He underscored the need to change public perception about Pakistan it was rich in resources and capabilities.

He said the entire political leadership in the country should have to contribute their part in making the future of Pakistan bright for the new generations.

"The 'Roti, Kapra aur Makaan' is not just a slogan but a road map for the best future of the new generation which has to be followed," Faisal Kundi said.

He said the PPP was equally share the grief of families of the victims of the boat accident.

He advised the party workers to fully support the victim's families during this hour of grief.