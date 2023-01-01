Faisal Kundi extends new year greeting to nation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi announced to launch "new dynamic survey" under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) early this year.

In a video massage released on Sunday, the SAPM extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of New Year and said that last year, Pakistan had suffered a lot due to Corona and floods but we are making all possible efforts to provide maximum facilities to the deserving people at gross root level.

He said that this year transgenders are being included in Benazir Kafalat program which is an excellent step towards ensuring financial independence of this marginalized community.

He said that at the beginning of the year, 580,000 beneficiaries of BISP were going to get the new installment of Kafalat program while the educational stipends of the children of these beneficiaries will also be delivered.

He said that we as a nation, always joined hands during natural climates and difficult time and faced all the challenges with unity.

He expressed his hope that like before, the nation will emerge with a new spirit and hope this year.