Open Menu

Faisal Kundi For Ensuring All Possible Facilities At BISP Payment Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Faisal Kundi for ensuring all possible facilities at BISP payment centers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday directed for ensuring the provision of all possible facilities to the beneficiaries at payment centers of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He issued these directions during his visit to different payment centers of BISP in Dera Ismail Khan. On this occasion, the state minister was accompanied by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, Tehsil General Secretary Malik Khizer Hayat, Tehsil Information Secretary Haji Sooba Khan and others.

He listened to the issues and difficulties being faced by the beneficiary women at these payment centers and directed the on-duty staff to take steps for immediate resolution of the problems being faced by the deserving people.

He warned that no negligence would be tolerated in ensuring smooth payments to the beneficiary women.

The state minister said that on the special instructions of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, this time the aid amount has been increased from Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,000.

Similarly, he said, educational scholarships worth Rs 17 billion were being given under the Waseela-e-Taleem programme. The stipend amount for the children of deserving women has also been increased. The female student would be given Rs 2,500 and the male student would be provided Rs 2,000 stipend amount.

Faisal Kundi said the cards of 7,000 women in Dera Ismail Khan which were closed during the previous tenure had been restored.

"I believe in practical steps rather than false promises," he said.

He said an amount of Rs 1.37 billion was being distributed among 150,000 deserving women of Dera Ismail Khan.

He said the government was making an effort to make these deserving people self-reliant in the future so that they could play their role in the betterment of the country's economy instead of taking aid.

He acknowledged the BISP staff for working in severe weather conditions.

The beneficiary women present there said they were grateful to BISP and Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi. "We are being paid in a good environment near our homes," they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution Weather Student Visit Male Dera Ismail Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Women All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

14 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

21 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

25 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

38 minutes ago
 Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

1 hour ago
etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

2 hours ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

2 hours ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan