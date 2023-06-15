Faisal Kundi gives Rs 4 m cheque to HCBA

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi here on Thursday gave a cheque worth Rs 4 million to the leaders of High Court Bar Association (HCBA).

According to a press release issued here, the minister, on behalf of the Federal government, handed over the cheque to the recently elected HCBA President Malik Hidayt Ullah Malana and General Secretary Waqar Alam in an event organized by the People's Lawyers Forum here at the High Court Bar.

The minister said the supremacy of law and impartial delivery of justice played a basic role in the development of nations.

He said that an independent justice system was necessary for a developed, prosperous and stable Pakistan.

The mutual cooperation of the bar and the bench was indispensable for the improving the justice system, he added.

He said the federal government would continue its support for resolving the issues of the lawyers' community.

The minister said the efforts would be made with the cooperation of the federal government to acquire government's land for establishing lawyers' colony in Dera Ismail Khan.

Leaders of People's Lawyers Forum including Member Provincial Bar Council Sardar Hashmat Nawaz Sadozai Advocate, Former President of District Bar Association Qaizar Khan Advocate, Sardar Adnan Khan Sadozai thanked the minister on this occasion.

They said the People's Lawyers Forum would continue to play its role in resolving the problems of the lawyers of the district.

On this occasion, Additional Advocate General Malik Muhammad Asad and Assistant Advocate Generals Amir Farid Sadozai, Shah Fahad Ansari, District Bar President Irfan Advocate, Former President Akhtar Hussain Qureshi Advocate were also present.