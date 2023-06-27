Faisal Kundi grieved over Bannu Seminary roof collapse incident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident of roof collapse in a seminary in Bannu.

In a statement, he said the people of the southern districts were saddened due to the incident of the roof collapse of a seminary that took place earlier today in Bannu.

Faisal Kundi said that he shared equal pain with the parents of the martyred students and the seminary administration at this testing moment.

He asked the Bannu administration to pay full attention to the treatment of the injured students in the incident.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that three students of a seminary died and two others got injured when a roof of a seminary collapsed in the Bannu district, one of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue officials, the roof of the seminary located near Nala Kashupul in Bannu caved in, leaving students and teachers trapped under the debris.

After being informed about the incident, rescue teams and residents rushed to the site and started the rescue operation.

The officials said they have pulled out the bodies of three students and two injured. The deceased and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility.