Open Menu

Faisal Kundi Grieved Over Bannu Seminary Roof Collapse Incident

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Faisal Kundi grieved over Bannu Seminary roof collapse incident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad incident of roof collapse in a seminary in Bannu.

In a statement, he said the people of the southern districts were saddened due to the incident of the roof collapse of a seminary that took place earlier today in Bannu.

Faisal Kundi said that he shared equal pain with the parents of the martyred students and the seminary administration at this testing moment.

He asked the Bannu administration to pay full attention to the treatment of the injured students in the incident.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

It is worth mentioning here that three students of a seminary died and two others got injured when a roof of a seminary collapsed in the Bannu district, one of the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to rescue officials, the roof of the seminary located near Nala Kashupul in Bannu caved in, leaving students and teachers trapped under the debris.

After being informed about the incident, rescue teams and residents rushed to the site and started the rescue operation.

The officials said they have pulled out the bodies of three students and two injured. The deceased and injured have been shifted to a nearby medical facility.

Related Topics

Injured Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died SITE Faisal Karim Kundi Sad

Recent Stories

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

33 minutes ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

33 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

48 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

2 hours ago
Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

2 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

3 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

3 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan