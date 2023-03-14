Faisal Kundi inaugurates High Resolution X-ray machine at DHQ Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday inaugurated a high resolution X-ray machine worth Rs 70 million at District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Dera Ismail Khan in a bid to provide best healthcare facilities to the masses.

During his visit to DHQ Dera, the minister was also taken around various wards, private rooms and the trauma centre of the hospital. He also interacted with doctors and met patients and inquired about treatment services and the availability of medicines.

Later, while talking to media persons, Faisal Kundi said the Federal government would take all possible measures to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people at their doorstep.

Replying to a question regarding the performance of the previous PTI government in the health sector, the minister was of the view that politics should be avoided over the issue of people's health, saying, whosoever works for improvement in the health sector should be appreciated and more work should be done for further improvement. There is always room for improvement in any sector, he said and added that all the public representatives should work for the betterment of hospitals.

He said the federal government would extend all possible support for the uplift of DHQ Dera besides THQs of Paharpur, Paroa and other tehsils. He said the services of THQs would be improved so that the local people could be provided health services at their doorstep, adding, it would also help to lessen the burden on DHQ.

Replying to another question, he said the former chairman of NAB had resigned from the post of his own will and now a new chairman has been appointed. In the past, the NAB was used as a tool for political victimization and that was why PPP always opposed it.

To another query, he claimed that if the court ordered the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan the Islamabad Police would do this task within no time.

The former prime minister would be arrested due to his own wrongdoings rather than the government's desire, he mentioned. PPP always opposed political victimization, he added.

Replying to another question about the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the state minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a schedule for elections in Punjab and all political parties were participating in it as per that schedule.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor went to Islamabad today for a meeting with Election Commission regarding elections in the province after the dissolution of the provincial assembly. The PPP would fully participate in elections if the ECP issued a schedule for elections in KP.

The by-elections were postponed due to stay orders from the courts. The PTI legislators once tendered their resignations from assemblies and staged protests for approval of their resignations and later they approached the courts against the approval of their resignations, he said.

The minister was briefed by Hospital Director Dr Farrukh Jameel along with other senior officials of the hospital about various ongoing and recently completed development initiatives and medical facilities being provided to the patients.

Dr Farrukh informed that the DHQ was a 242-bed hospital but it was working with existing 525-beds due to overburden as it receives patients hailing from Afghanistan, Waziristan, Bhakkar and Mianwali besides the peripheries of Dera Ismail Khan.

He said, "sometimes we have to adjust more than one patient at a single bed due to the overburden on the hospital."He said a neurosurgery ward has been established after which the referral of neuro patients had been minimized to the maximum level.

He said a Cath lab was also being established with the help of UNHCR.