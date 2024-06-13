Faisal Kundi Offers Minorities To Hold Festivals In Governor House
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said the minorities have played a pivotal role in enhancing the country’s prestige and image at national and international level and the nation is proud of the role of those deployed at higher posts from this segment.
Talking to minority groups of different religions including Christians, Hindus, Parsi, Sikh and others here, the Governor said the religious festivals of the minorities will be held at Governor’s House.
On the occasion, Secretary Finance and Coordination PPP, Farzand Ali Wazir, heads of the delegations including Bishop Humphry Sarfaraz Peter, Church of Pakistan Pushup Ernest Jacob, Haunch Hashmat, Chairman Assembly of God Church Masih Pastor, PPP president Naseeb Chan, Dr Sawera Parkash, General Secretary Yaisr Bahatti and others were present.
The Governor said that Pakistan Peoples Party accorded prime priority to the welfare of the minorities whether it was the increase in Senate seats or protection of rights of the minorities at assembly floor. He said that he was thankful to his party for imposing confidence in his services adding that he would try his best to come up to the expectations of his party leadership. “I am not the Governor from PPP but from all the parties of the province”, he said.
“I am well aware of the problems faced by the minority segments of the society in the past but will try my best to compensate for those shortcomings”.
The Governor further said that he was thankful to the Party for honoring him with governorship of the province and headship of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).
Today, he said the minority delegations which came to the Governor House consisted of all the political parties and not only from PPP.
The Governor maintained that half of the national cricket team comprised of players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but sadly our historical cricket ground, Arbab Niaz Stadium was yet to be completed despite passage of 10 years. There is no First-Class Cricket in the province for a long time, he added.
Kundi further assured the delegations that he would not let down the minorities and a special quota for them would be created in educational institutions adding that all other missing privileges would be provided to them. He assured that issues of minorities related to the NADRA offices would be addressed on priority besides fulfilling the demand of ‘Shamshan Ghatt’ at the earliest.
About the Edwards College, the Governor said that the condition of other educational institutions in the province was not praiseworthy and we had to divert our attention towards these critical matters.
The participants of the delegation told the Governor that his appointment as Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a matter of relief and pride for them. For the redress of issues of minorities, they will need guidance and help from the Governor’s Office, they said.
The heads of minority groups said such meetings will enhance religious cohesion adding that like the past, they would play every role for the development and prosperity of the motherland.
