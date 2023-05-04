UrduPoint.com

Faisal Kundi Slams Attack On DSP In Dera, Killing Of Teachers At Parachinar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 11:12 PM

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on DSP Abid Iqbal here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on DSP Abid Iqbal here on Thursday.

In a statement, he said such cowardly acts would only strengthen our resolve to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

He appreciated the Dera Ismail Khan police for offering supreme sacrifices during the fight against terrorism to ensure lasting peace in the area.

He said that whenever the history of sacrifices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be written, the services of Dera Ismail Khan police would be paid glowing tributes. He said that the bravery of the injured DSP Abid Iqbal and his team was praiseworthy and he would be provided all possible medical facilities.

He also appreciated the RPO and DPO of Dera Ismail Khan for conducting successful operations against terrorists and killing a wanted terrorist commander.

Kundi lashed out at the PTI for failing to ensure peace in the province, saying that such incidents were the outcome of the policies it pursued during its rule in KP.

He said that the country's security forces were determined to wipe out the terrorism and make Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the cradle of exemplary peace.

The PPP Central Information Secretary and Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety also expressed grief over the assassination of teachers in Parachinar and strongly condemned the incidents.

He said that teachers were the architects of the nation their killing was tantamount to killing the entire nation. He said that his party fully shared the grief of the families of the martyred teachers.

The state minister said we as a nation should play our role and fight against the growing extremism and intolerance in the society.

He said the administration of Parachinar should provide all possible facilities to the families of the martyrs. He expressed the hope that the culprits would soon be arrested and punished as per law.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in Jannah.

