Faisal Kundi takes stock of arrangements for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi here on Thursday visited Imambargahs and Thalajat in the district to take stock of arrangements made for the peaceful observance of Ashura.

During the visit, he met with religious leaders, caretakers of Imambarghas, 'Nohakhawan' and 'Zakireen' including Syed Saqlain Shah, Syed Gulfam Shah, Gula Shah,Tahseen Alamdar and Syed Sajjad Shehrazi and learnt about the arrangements made there for Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Karim Kundi said that the role of the martyrs of Karbala was a beacon, teaching us a lesson of self-sacrifice and inspiring us to follow the teachings of islam.

He appreciated the security forces and other law enforcement agencies for making effective security arrangements for maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram.

He said that the people of Dera Ismail Khan and security forces had rendered great sacrifices for ensuring peace in the district. He stressed the need to have respect for each other and ensure tolerance and unity.

Faisal Karim Kundi also met with caretaker provincial minister Abdul Haleem Qasuria at Thala Shehrazi and both the leaders discussed regional issues.

District President of Pakistan People's Party Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, Tehsil President of PPP Fazlur Rehman Baloch, Former District Bar President Qaizar Khan Miankhel and Dr. Abdullah Zafri of Muslim League also accompanied him.