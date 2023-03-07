UrduPoint.com

Faisal Kundi Terms Supporting Disadvantaged Segments As Government Top Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Faisal Kundi terms supporting disadvantaged segments as government top priority

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Wednesday said that supporting disadvantaged segments of society has always been a top priority of the present government.

He was speaking during a surprise visit to the Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad.

The SAPM visited the offices of various programs at the One Window Center run under the Benazir Income Support Program.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of different schemes of BISP at the Center and addressed their concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Kundi directed the staff not to compromise on the operations of the center.

He also saw the process of the dynamic registry which was recently inaugurated by the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that only those deserving persons are eligible to get register in the survey whose poverty score is below 32. Those having a poverty score over 32 cannot be included in the list of deserving.

The SAPM said that although this center is catering to the needs of a large number of populations and sometimes get overcrowded but the BISP team is managing to facilitate them in an efficient way.

He said that the strength of counters at the dynamic registry of BISP was also being enhanced while a 25 percent increase has been announced in the quarterly installment of Benazir Kafalat which would be implemented during the issuance of next installment.

Faisal Kundi reminded the beneficiaries that no one can deduct any fee while receiving the BISP quarterly installment.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Prime Minister Visit Faisal Karim Kundi Government Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-Ge ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Tuvalu

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanist ..

OIC Secretary-General's Special Envoy to Afghanistan Meets with the Deputy Prime ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-G ..

OIC Secretary-General and UNESCO Deputy Director-General Discuss Ways and Means ..

1 hour ago
 KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop ..

KEZAD, Emtelle sign Build-to-Suit deal to develop $50m manufacturing facility

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.