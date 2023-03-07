Faisal Kundi terms supporting disadvantaged segments as government top priority

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Wednesday said that supporting disadvantaged segments of society has always been a top priority of the present government.

He was speaking during a surprise visit to the Benazir One Window Center in Islamabad.

The SAPM visited the offices of various programs at the One Window Center run under the Benazir Income Support Program.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of different schemes of BISP at the Center and addressed their concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Kundi directed the staff not to compromise on the operations of the center.

He also saw the process of the dynamic registry which was recently inaugurated by the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said that only those deserving persons are eligible to get register in the survey whose poverty score is below 32. Those having a poverty score over 32 cannot be included in the list of deserving.

The SAPM said that although this center is catering to the needs of a large number of populations and sometimes get overcrowded but the BISP team is managing to facilitate them in an efficient way.

He said that the strength of counters at the dynamic registry of BISP was also being enhanced while a 25 percent increase has been announced in the quarterly installment of Benazir Kafalat which would be implemented during the issuance of next installment.

Faisal Kundi reminded the beneficiaries that no one can deduct any fee while receiving the BISP quarterly installment.