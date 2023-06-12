Faisal Kundi urges Sindh govt to follow all instructions to protect citizens from cyclone impacts

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Monday urged the Sindh government to follow all the instructions to protect the citizens from the cyclone impacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Monday urged the Sindh government to follow all the instructions to protect the citizens from the cyclone impacts.

He was speaking at a presser along with the Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri.

The SAPM said that the PPP's victory in the by-election in Azad Jammu and Kashmir reflected the people of AJK's love and trust for the PPP.

He said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public meeting in Swat on June 17.

While President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari has held meetings regarding the election in Lahore.

The SAPM expressed the hope that PPP will win the general election in the same way it won in the AJK by-election.

He said that the PPP has always raised its voice for the rights of the people of FATA/PATA and supported extensions in their tax exemption period.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Monday said that the administration of Sindh is on high alert in the wake of the cyclone.

She said that Sindh's coastal areas of Sajawal, Thatta and Badin are facing the danger of cyclone.

Shazia Marri said that the provincial government is continuously monitoring the situation and repeatedly giving instructions to the people.

She conveyed that more than 80,000 people are being shifted to safe places in wake of the expected storm.

She said that the Sindh government is putting serious efforts to protect its people from the storm.

About the BISP, Shazia Marri said that the programme entered successfully in its fifteenth year.

Some people tried to end the BISP program during the past but failed in their efforts.

She said that nine million women have been registered under the Benazir Kafaalat programme.

She said that BISP is one of the important social protection interventions in the history of the country which was envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The programme has been given legal cover in the past and has been running successfully for the last 15 years.

She said that the budget of BISP has been substantially increased and this year, Rs. 455 billion have been allocated for social protection.

Keeping in view the mission of giving relief to the downtrodden segments of society, the amount of the quarterly stipends of Benazir Kafaalat program has been increased from Rs. 7,000 to 8,500.

About the fake news circulated about BISP on social media, Shazia Marri said that some false news was circulating regarding BISP which has nothing to do with reality.

She highlighted that Rs. 1000 have been added in the stipends for those living in the flood affected areas.

The amount of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif has also been increased to enroll more and more children into schools, she said.