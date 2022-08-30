Faisal Kundi visits BISP center at Town Hall

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Information Secretary and former Deputy Speaker National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi visited the center of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) established here at Town Hall.

During his visit, the PPP information secretary reviewed the process of distribution of cash assistance of Rs 25000 to the flood victim BISP card holders.

The BISP officials briefed him about the BISP center which established to provide cash assistance to the flood victims having BISP cards.

On this occasion, former member of Provincial Assembly Mazhar Jameel Khan Alizai and other party leaders were also present.

BISP Assistant Director Arif Khan also gave a detailed briefing to PPP information secretary about the payment of relief funds and other facilities to be provided to the flood-victims.