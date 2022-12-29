UrduPoint.com

Faisal Kundi Visits BISP's Office

Published December 29, 2022

Faisal Kundi visits BISP's office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Net Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday visited the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) central zonal office here.

Senior Politician Nadeem Afzal Chan also accompanied the minister of state.

Faisal Karim Kundi visited various sections of the BISP office.

On this occasion, Director General BISP Punjab Arshad Liaqat Chaudary gave him detailed briefing about the performance of the department as well as different initiatives of BISP like flood relief operations, preparation for launch of dynamic registry.

The minister said that as BISP was one of the renowned poverty alleviation programme in the world so government was committed to simplify and further improve the system and performance of BISP.

Minister of State Faisal Karim Kundi appreciate the working of staff and directed them to resolve the issues and complaints received from beneficiaries of BISP on top priority basis.

