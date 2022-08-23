DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi has said the PPP has always worked for the welfare of people, and vowed to continue his work for the development of Dera Ismail (D. I.) Khan.

"PPP has countless services to its credit as far as development of D. I. Khan is concerned, whereas the district was left bereft of several public serving entities during the PTI government," the PPP leader said while talking to local media persons.

He said regional offices of several key organizations such as Pakistan Television(ptv), Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Press Information Department (PID) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) were wound up.

But as a result of his hectic efforts, all those offices were shifted back to D. I. Khan, he claimed.

Faisal said that presence of a functional airport in the district was a long-standing demand of the residents. Efforts had been made, and by the grace of Allah Almighty the facility would be made operational soon, he said.

Referring to another key project of Chashma Lift Canal, he said it was a mega scheme of paramount importance as far as the district's agriculture sector was concerned.

The project, on its completion, would bring about an era of socioeconomic uplift of the entire region. It would be materialized during an era of the PPP, he added.

About the flood situation, Faisal said that his party was playing a leading role in the tough time being experienced by flood affected people in the district. He had already visited the flood-ravaged areas and extended relief to the flood victims on behalf of the party, he mentioned.

He said the flood had caused devastation in Tehsil Prova, Ramak, Daraban, Naivela and added that all possible help was being provided to the people of those areas.

"We have given away rations to the flood victims and provided them accommodation and other facilities," he said.

The PPP, he said, would fulfill all its promises to the people, and new development schemes would be launched in his constituency.

He said that the PPP believed in development and it would continue to struggle for the development of the district, he vowed.