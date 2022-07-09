Faisal Masjid Eid prayer time

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The biggest gathering of Eid-ul-Azha prayer would be held on Sunday at Faisal Masjid, at 6:30 am, according to Dawah academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

Professor Dr Muhammad Ilyas would deliver an Eid sermon before leading prayer amid tight security.

Ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats, businessmen and people from all walks of life across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas would offer the prayer.