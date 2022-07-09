UrduPoint.com

Faisal Masjid Eid Prayer Time

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Faisal Masjid Eid prayer time

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The biggest gathering of Eid-ul-Azha prayer would be held on Sunday at Faisal Masjid, at 6:30 am, according to Dawah academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI).

Professor Dr Muhammad Ilyas would deliver an Eid sermon before leading prayer amid tight security.

Ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats, businessmen and people from all walks of life across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas would offer the prayer.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Sunday International Islamic University Prayer Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow ..

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow with religious fervor

53 minutes ago
 Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case ..

Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case against him

1 hour ago
 Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

1 hour ago
 Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received thr ..

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received threats from unknown caller

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown ..

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.