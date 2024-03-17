Open Menu

Faisal Masjid Seeks Applications For Aitekaf In Last Ashra Of Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Faisal Masjid is set to host 300 individuals for Aitekaf, a revered Islamic tradition of seclusion and devotion, in a bid to deepen their spiritual connection during the holy month of Ramazan.

The administration of Faisal Masjid has opened its doors to those seeking this profound spiritual experience in the last Ashra (10 days) of the holy month. It has announced that applications for Aitekaf will be accepted until the 10th of Ramazan, allowing eager devotees to secure their spots in advance.

Applicants are advised that the process operates on a first-come, first-served basis, emphasizing the importance of prompt submission. Prospective participants are required to obtain an application form from the Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre office. Alongside the application, individuals must provide two passport-sized photographs and a copy of their national identity card, ensuring all necessary documentation is in order.

With the responsibility of Suhoor and Iftar arrangements falling upon the participants, individuals are urged to prepare accordingly for the duration of their Aitekaf.

It's worth noting that the opportunity for Aitekaf is open to individuals up to 60 years of age, fostering inclusivity within the spiritual community. Moreover, participants are reminded of the necessity to arrive before Iftar on the 20th of Ramazan, marking the commencement of their seclusion.

In anticipation of this sacred undertaking, Faisal Masjid has made special arrangements to accommodate the devotees embarking on this spiritual journey. From provisions for prayer to facilities for rest and reflection, the Faisal Masjid aims to provide a conducive environment for the spiritual growth of its participants.

