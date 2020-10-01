Faisal Moiz Khan Elected As President NKATI
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Faial Moiz Khan elected un-opposed as President of North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) for the year 2020-21.
Shabbir Ismail was elected as Senior Vice President and Naeem Haider as Vice President respectively.
Akhtar Ismail, Asfer Hussain, Amjad Ali, Kamran Ejaz and Inam-ul-Hassan were elected as a member of NKATI's managing committee, said a press release on Thursday.
Annual General Meeting of the association will be held on October 3.