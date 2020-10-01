UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Moiz Khan Elected As President NKATI

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:18 PM

Faisal Moiz Khan elected as President NKATI

Faial Moiz Khan elected un-opposed as President of North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) for the year 2020-21

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Faial Moiz Khan elected un-opposed as President of North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) for the year 2020-21.

Shabbir Ismail was elected as Senior Vice President and Naeem Haider as Vice President respectively.

Akhtar Ismail, Asfer Hussain, Amjad Ali, Kamran Ejaz and Inam-ul-Hassan were elected as a member of NKATI's managing committee, said a press release on Thursday.

Annual General Meeting of the association will be held on October 3.

Related Topics

Karachi Amjad Ali October Industry

Recent Stories

UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

21 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

1 hour ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.