Faisal mosque main hall de-sealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday de-sealed the main hall of the Faisal Mosque after its administration assured of the proper implementation of the coronavrius-related standard operating procedures within the vicinity.

The mosque's hall was sealed by the local administration last week over the reported violations of the health guidelines issued by the government to curb the virus spread during its second wave, said a news release.

The district administration has strictly prohibited the gathering within the mosque vicinity before and after the prayer times.