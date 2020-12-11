UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Mosque Main Hall De-sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Faisal mosque main hall de-sealed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Friday de-sealed the main hall of the Faisal Mosque after its administration assured of the proper implementation of the coronavrius-related standard operating procedures within the vicinity.

The mosque's hall was sealed by the local administration last week over the reported violations of the health guidelines issued by the government to curb the virus spread during its second wave, said a news release.

The district administration has strictly prohibited the gathering within the mosque vicinity before and after the prayer times.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prayer Mosque Government

Recent Stories

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

7 minutes ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

14 minutes ago

Compliance to public health guidelines in health e ..

18 minutes ago

PMSA, Navy, Customs foil smuggling bid of narcotic ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.