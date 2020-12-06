UrduPoint.com
Faisal Mosque Main Hall Sealed Over SOPs Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Faisal mosque main hall sealed over SOPs violations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Sunday sealed the main hall of Faisal mosque over violations of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The violations were took place during the Friday's congregational prayers, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat told APP.

Now the prayers will only be held in the open space at the mosque instead of inner hall, he said.

The district administration was making arrangements to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures at the mosque after that it will be opened, the DC noted.

More Stories From Pakistan

