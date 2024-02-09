Faisal Rafique Of MQM-P Wins PS-103
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) candidate Faisal Rafique has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-103 Karachi East-7 constituency by securing 15,870 votes.
According to the unofficial result of the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Yunus of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan who bagged 12,345 votes.
Voters' turn-out remained at 28.99 per cent.
