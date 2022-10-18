UrduPoint.com

Faisal Sabzwari Meets PM; Presents Rs 33.2 Million Cheques For Flood Relief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis' Affairs Faisal Sabzwari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and briefed him about the matters relating to the ministry as well as the ongoing reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistanis' Affairs Faisal Sabzwari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and briefed him about the matters relating to the ministry as well as the ongoing reforms.

Faisal Sabzwari, on the occasion, also presented cheques of Rs 11.6 million, Rs. 11.6 million and Rs. 10 million respectively, on behalf of Karachi International Container Terminal Limited, South Asia Pakistan Terminals and CEO Kings Group as donation for the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Account, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

