UrduPoint.com

Faisal Sabzwari, Visits Railway Colony, Burns Road Reviews Drainage Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 07:55 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Senator Faisal Sabzwari on Monday visited the Railway Colony Burns Road and reviewed the drainage measures for the inundated water after the heavy spell of rain lashed different parts of the city.

.

He was accompanied by In charge Irfanullah, Committee Member Waseem, Nabeel and others.

On the directives of Senator Faisal Sabzwari drainage machine was installed in the locality and the accumulated rain water was drained out.

