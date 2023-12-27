Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N ahead of 2024 elections

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that formal announcement will be made today in a meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Faisal Saleh Hayat.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) For the 2024 general elections, the political alliances are in progress, and in this series, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is gearing up to secure a significant victory in Punjab.

The sources say that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is aiming at another wicket of Pakistan Peoples Party.

However, the reports emerged that Faisal Saleh Hayat joined the PML-N.

The sources say that Shehbaz Sharif will depart for Jhang today, where he will pay homage to great saint Hazrat Shah Jewana, and will meet senior politician Faisal Saleh Hayat at his residence in Shah Jewana, inviting him to join the party.

In the meeting with Shahbaz Sharif, Faisal Saleh Hayat will formally announce his regular participation in the Muslim League-N, said the sources.

Faisal Saleh Hayat had left the Pakistan People's Party during the tenure of former President Pervez Musharraf and joined the Muslim League-Q, then rejoined the Pakistan People's Party in 2017. In 2018, he contested elections on the Pakistan People's Party ticket from Jhang but faced defeat by only 600 votes against the opposing candidate.

Faisal Saleh Hayat had also served as the Federal Minister for Interior and had been the president of the Pakistan Football Federation for an extended period.