Faisal Salim Kundi, Sardar Salim Haider Nominated For Punjab, KP Governors’ Posts
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:05 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) revealed that Faisal Karim Kundi and Sardar Salim Haider are likely to be appointed as Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab, respectively, the sources privy to the development said on Friday.
The PPP finalized its nominees for these key positions, with the appointments expected to be announced imminently.
The sources also confirmed that party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari endorsed Sardar Salim Haider's nomination for the Governorship of Punjab. The Federal government is likely to issue the official appointment notification for Sardar Salim Haider on Friday.
Sardar Salim Haider, a former Member of the National Assembly elected from Attock on the PPP ticket in 2008, previously held the position of Foreign Minister in the cabinets of Prime Ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.
Similarly, Faisal Karim Kundi is expected to assume the role of Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Kundi, who served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from 2008 to 2013, also held the position of Adviser to the Prime Minister in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.
It may be mentioned here that the decision to appoint governors from the PPP for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab was part of an agreement between the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in their power-sharing arrangement preceding the formation of the federal government.
