Faisal Shahkar Appointed As New Punjab IGP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Faisal Shahkar appointed as new Punjab IGP

Rao Sardar Ali Khan has been transferred and appointed as IG Railways.

LAHORE : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2022) The Punjab government on Friday appointed Faisal Shahkar as the new inspector general of police (IGP) for Punjab.

The Federal government issued the notification regarding appointment of Faisal Shahkar as IGP Punjab while Rao Sardar Ali Khan was appointed as IG Railways police.

The development took plae after Rao Sardar Ali Khan refused to work as iGP Punjab ad asked Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz for his transfer to the federal government.

The transfer and posting was made at the moment when election is going to be held for the Punjab Chief Minister.

The PTI and PML-Q alliance has a majority in the house with the support of 188 members and if all goes well, Parvez Elahi would be elected the chief minister.

A crucial session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) for the election of the provincial chief minister (CM) will be held today (Friday) at 4pm under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

