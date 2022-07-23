Faisal Shahkar appointed new IGP

UrduPoint.com

The federal government has appointed senior officer of Pakistan Police Service Faisal Shahkar as Inspector General of Police Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal government has appointed senior officer of Pakistan Police Service Faisal Shahkar as Inspector General of Police Punjab.

Faisal Shahkar was previously serving as IG Railway Police. The notification of appointment of Faisal Shahkar as IG Punjab has also been issued.

Newly appointed Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar was a grade 22 officer of Pakistan Police Service. He belonged to 16th Common and joined Pakistan Police Service as ASP in 1988.

Newly appointed IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has wide experience of working in sensitive positions at national and international level. Newly appointed IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar had served as Additional IG Special Branch for about three years while he had also been posted as Regional Police Officer in Sahiwal and Gujranwala.

The districts in which IG Punjab had rendered professional services were Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Multan, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Tharparkar, Nankana Sahib and Gujranwala. He had also performed duties in other countries like Bosnia and Liberia under UN mission.

Faisal Shahkar had also served as DIG Political Special Branch, DIG Welfare Punjab and AIG Operations CPO. Before the election 2018, Faisal Shahkar was transferred from Punjab province to the federal government.

He had been considered among the most professional, diligent and experienced officer of police service of Pakistan.

