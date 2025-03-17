Open Menu

Faisal Stadium Renovation Work Gets Top Priority: DC Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MUZAFFRGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muzaffargarh, Qurat-Ul-Ain Memon, on Monday directed authorities to complete the renovation work of Faisal Stadium at the earliest, emphasizing the importance of providing top-notch facilities for players.

According to DC office, Memon was briefed on the ongoing renovation, facilities for players, and other development works.

Memon stressed that the renovation of Faisal Stadium is crucial for promoting sports and offering healthy activities for the youth.

He instructed authorities to ensure quality work and complete the project within the stipulated time.

In a separate development, Memon presided over a meeting of the District Welfare and Rehabilitation Unit (DWRU) at the DC office.

The meeting discussed various projects for the welfare and rehabilitation of deserving individuals.

Memon directed concerned departments to ensure transparent distribution of welfare funds and resources, and to dispose of rehabilitation cases promptly.

The DC reiterated that the district administration is committed to taking all possible steps for the welfare of the people, with rehabilitation of needy individuals being a top priority.

